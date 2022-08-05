Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $13.70. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,699 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at $938,299.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $46,260 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

