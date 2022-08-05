Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $13.70. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,699 shares traded.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at $938,299.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $46,260 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
Cardlytics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.10.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.