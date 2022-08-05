CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 74.8% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,002,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

