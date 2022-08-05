Cary Baker Sells 3,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,896.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 373 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $24,043.58.

On Thursday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 323 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $15,484.62.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $95.02 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

