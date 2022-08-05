Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.17. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

