Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $41.00 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.