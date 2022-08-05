Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $295.22 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 38.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 101.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 240,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

