Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.52.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.04 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.33 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

