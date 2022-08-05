CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.