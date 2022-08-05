Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHKP. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

