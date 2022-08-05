Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHKP. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.00.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.