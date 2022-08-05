Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Lowered to $541.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $541.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $472.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at $64,348,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,348,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $1,842,096. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 9.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

