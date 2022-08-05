Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.23.

CHK stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

