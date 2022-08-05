China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,448,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 21,700,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254,485.0 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

SNPMF opened at $0.44 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

