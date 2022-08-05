CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

O stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

