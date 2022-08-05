CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 2.2 %

NUE opened at $134.25 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

