CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.50 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.