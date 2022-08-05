CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.57 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

