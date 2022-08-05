CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.70 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,356 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 231,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 44,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.