CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

