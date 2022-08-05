CIBC Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.43.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 9.2 %

PD stock opened at C$78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$35.82 and a twelve month high of C$109.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.64.

Insider Transactions at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.