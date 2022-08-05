CIBC Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$156.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a buy rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$190.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$145.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$114.98 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$85.15 and a 52 week high of C$132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.86%.

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.