Citigroup Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,525 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

