Citigroup Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,525 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

