Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.