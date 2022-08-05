Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.