Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 128.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 124.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $97.43 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

