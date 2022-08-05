Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million.
5N Plus Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of VNP opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.23 million and a PE ratio of -31.23. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37.
Insider Activity
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,842,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,175,756.30. In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,842,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,175,756.30. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Insiders purchased 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,350 in the last ninety days.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
