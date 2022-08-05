Cormark Trims Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Target Price to C$12.50

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:XTC opened at C$8.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Articles

