Cormark Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OGC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.28.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

In related news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,930.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

