Cowen Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.03.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

