Craig Hallum Reaffirms Downgrade Rating for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

