Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Lowered to $440.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $460.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $544.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $452.48 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 54.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,786,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

