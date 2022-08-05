Credit Suisse Group Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $63.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

