Critical Survey: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) versus Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Pledge Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.75 million 2.62 -$4.43 million ($0.19) -5.42 Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TOMI Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 239.81%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -44.88% -26.92% -21.78% Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Pledge Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company's products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. operates as a renewable fuels company, which intends to conduct business in the sourcing and implementation of renewable energy technology. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

