CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.33%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

