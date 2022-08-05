Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 0.5 %

CTSO opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 60.22% and a negative net margin of 94.25%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.