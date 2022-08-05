DA Davidson Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Renasant Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Renasant by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

