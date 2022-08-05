DA Davidson Weighs in on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.