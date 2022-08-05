David C. Sims Acquires 6,000 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,300.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $8.73 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.