David Zaccardelli Sells 32,904 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,863,560 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRNA stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.79. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

