Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.90. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

