Desjardins Weighs in on Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT ( TSE:DIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$87.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

