Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TNA stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

