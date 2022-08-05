Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 79 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.
