Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $41,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.