DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of DISH Network worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in DISH Network by 61.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

