Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 34.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after buying an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

