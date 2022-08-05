Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.53 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0534567 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.