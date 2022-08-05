Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.53 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0534567 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

