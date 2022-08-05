Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $42.32. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 3,008 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 275,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 171,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 90.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 147,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

