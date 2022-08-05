Edward Bloomberg Sells 1,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Bloomberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00.

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.6 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

