Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.70.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

ELD stock opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9573333 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.