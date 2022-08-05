Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

